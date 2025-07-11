PONDICHÉRY ET LES COMPTOIRS DE L’INDE 1816-1954 PAR JACQUES WEBER Hôtel IBIS Pornichet
PONDICHÉRY ET LES COMPTOIRS DE L’INDE 1816-1954 PAR JACQUES WEBER Hôtel IBIS Pornichet vendredi 11 juillet 2025.
PONDICHÉRY ET LES COMPTOIRS DE L’INDE 1816-1954 PAR JACQUES WEBER
Hôtel IBIS 66 boulevard des Océanides Pornichet Loire-Atlantique
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-11 20:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-11
Proposée par l’association ECLAT.
Jacques Weber est professeur émérite à l’université de Nantes, ancien directeur du Centre de recherches en histoire internationale et atlantique (CRHIA) et de l’UFR histoire, et membre de l’Académie des sciences d’outre-mer. .
Hôtel IBIS 66 boulevard des Océanides Pornichet 44380 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 6 82 24 39 54 association.eclat@free.fr
English :
Proposed by the ECLAT association.
German :
Angeboten von der ECLAT Association.
Italiano :
Proposta dall’associazione ECLAT.
Espanol :
Propuesto por la asociación ECLAT.
L’événement PONDICHÉRY ET LES COMPTOIRS DE L’INDE 1816-1954 PAR JACQUES WEBER Pornichet a été mis à jour le 2025-07-08 par ADT44