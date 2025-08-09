Pop-Up Museum Entry + Guided Tour of the Circuit Le Mans

Pop-Up Museum Entry + Guided Tour of the Circuit Le Mans samedi 9 août 2025 14:00:00.

Pop-Up Museum Entry + Guided Tour of the Circuit

Chemin aux Boeufs Le Mans Sarthe

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-16 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-09 2025-08-13 2025-08-16 2025-08-20

Go behind the scenes of the world’s most legendary motor race! Our guided tours of the circuit combined with entry to the Pop-Up Museum offer a unique immersion into the spirit of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Start your journey with our temporary exhibition “World Champions”, showcasing winning cars from the greatest racing series—from Formula 1 to endurance classics.

Then, enjoy a 2-hour walking guided tour of the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit, led by a passionate tour guide. Dive into race history through fascinating stories and insider insights.

Gain access to exclusive and legendary spots such as the race control room, the podium, and the commentary booth. A must-see for all motorsport enthusiasts! .

Chemin aux Boeufs Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 72 72 24 heritage@lemans.org

English :

Go behind the scenes of the world?s most legendary motor race! Our guided tours of the circuit combined with entry to the Pop-Up Museum offer a unique immersion into the spirit of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

German :

Gehen Sie hinter die Kulissen des legendärsten Motorradrennens der Welt! Unsere geführten Touren über die Rennstrecke in Kombination mit dem Eintritt in das Pop-Up Museum bieten ein einzigartiges Eintauchen in den Geist des 24-Stunden-Rennens von Le Mans.

Italiano :

Andate dietro le quinte della gara automobilistica più leggendaria del mondo! Le nostre visite guidate al circuito, abbinate all’ingresso al Pop-Up Museum, offrono un’immersione unica nello spirito della 24 Ore di Le Mans.

Espanol :

Descubra los entresijos de la carrera de coches más legendaria del mundo Nuestras visitas guiadas al circuito combinadas con la entrada al Museo Pop-Up ofrecen una inmersión única en el espíritu de las 24 Horas de Le Mans.

L’événement Pop-Up Museum Entry + Guided Tour of the Circuit Le Mans a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par CDT72