POPA CHUBBY – LE SPLENDID Lille

POPA CHUBBY Début : 2025-11-26 à 20:00.

Le concert est annulé, remboursement des billetsTo All my Fans and Promoters… It is with great sadness that I must take a break from touring for the foreseeable future but I’m not ready to throw in the towel. I’ve been on the road for the last 35 years and I hope to get back out there but have to let my body heal first. I had surgery back on Aug 8 and it has given me some relief, but there’s probably more to come and there is no timeline for my return. Currently, I need to heal as my nerves have become considerably more damaged than when I tried to come back earlier this year. I probably tried to come back too soon, and I blame no one but myself. I was also in a car accident about 6 weeks ago or so that caused more back problems. For now, I am not able to tour, and I cannot predict my future. There is severe damage to my spinal nerves that may or may not heal. I’m looking at stem cell treatments in the upcoming months that may help, but still it will be some time before I consider my touring future. I thank you all for your understanding and hope to see you again, sooner rather than later, down the road. Until that time comes, Popa Chubby Loves You.Sincerely,Popa ChubbyAKA The Beast from the EastVERONE PRODUCTIONS PRÉSENTE EN ACCORD AVEC BASE PRODUCTIONS : POPA CHUBBYPopa Chubbyhard rock le blues depuis plus de 30 ans !Ce musicien hors normes nous présentera son nouvel opus,Emotional Gangster (2022), qui « prêchela bonne parole d’un blues rock inflammable » (Rolling Stone), ainsi que ses plus grands tubes. Commeune rencontre au sommet entre The Stooges et Buddy Guy, Motörhead et Muddy Waters ou JimiHendrix et Robert Johnson. Leader incontesté du New York City Blues, Popa Chubby écume depuis plusde vingt ans les salles de concerts du monde armé de sa Stratocaster de 66. Crue, électrique, écorchée,sa musique résolument blues rock se démarque par une alchimie d’éléments emprunt és au jazz, à l acountry, au funk, a la soul et même au gangsta rap. Personnage et guitariste hors normes, c’est unartiste engagé qui ne laisse personne indifférent. Après avoir rempli l’Olympia en 2021 et en 2024, ilpoursuit sa tournée pour présenter son tout dernier album en live.

LE SPLENDID 1 Place du Mont de Terre 59000 Lille 59