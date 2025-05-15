Popote – Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux, 15 mai 2025 11:30, Casteljaloux.
Lot-et-Garonne
Popote Le Grand Bain 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne
Les résidents de l’habitat inclusif vous préparent tous les jeudis un petit repas fait maison pour le café associatif !
Une bonne soupe de saison, une entrée salée (quiche, cake, …) et pour bien finir une petite note sucrée. 6 EUR.
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 00 25 55 legrandbain47@gmail.com
