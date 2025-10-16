Popote Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux
Popote Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux jeudi 16 octobre 2025.
Popote
Le Grand Bain 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-16
fin : 2025-10-16
Date(s) :
2025-10-16
Tous les jeudis.
Les résidents de l’habitat inclusif vous préparent tous les jeudis un petit repas fait maison pour le café associatif !
Une bonne soupe de saison, une entrée salée (quiche, cake, …) et pour bien finir une petite note sucrée. .
Le Grand Bain 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 00 25 55 legrandbain47@gmail.com
