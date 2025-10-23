Popote Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux

Popote Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux jeudi 23 octobre 2025.

Le Grand Bain 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 6 EUR

Début : 2025-10-23
fin : 2025-10-23

2025-10-23

Tous les jeudis.
Les résidents de l’habitat inclusif vous préparent tous les jeudis un petit repas fait maison pour le café associatif !
Une bonne soupe de saison, une entrée salée (quiche, cake, …) et pour bien finir une petite note sucrée.   .

Le Grand Bain 69 Grand Rue Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 00 25 55  legrandbain47@gmail.com

