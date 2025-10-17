POPSONG Chante ABBA Essouvert

Après plus de 1500 spectateurs et 4 concerts complets PopSong chante ABBA arrive à St Jean d’Angely : 35 choristes, 4 musiciens avec des costumes flamboyants vous transportent dans l’univers d’Abba.

English :

After more than 1,500 spectators and 4 sold-out concerts, PopSong chante ABBA comes to St Jean d’Angely: 35 backing singers, 4 musicians and flamboyant costumes transport you into the world of Abba.

German :

Nach mehr als 1500 Zuschauern und 4 ausverkauften Konzerten kommt PopSong singt ABBA nach St Jean d’Angely: 35 Chorsänger, 4 Musiker mit flammenden Kostümen entführen Sie in die Welt von Abba.

Italiano :

Dopo oltre 1.500 spettatori e 4 concerti sold-out, PopSong chante ABBA arriva a St Jean d’Angely: 35 coristi, 4 musicisti e costumi sgargianti vi trasportano nel mondo degli Abba.

Espanol :

Tras más de 1.500 espectadores y 4 conciertos con todas las entradas agotadas, PopSong chante ABBA llega a St Jean d’Angely: 35 coristas, 4 músicos y extravagantes disfraces le transportan al mundo de Abba.

