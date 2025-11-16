Portes ouverte/association Et Pourquoi Pas? Blassac
Portes ouverte/association Et Pourquoi Pas? Blassac dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Portes ouverte/association Et Pourquoi Pas?
Blassac Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-11-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 17:00:00
2025-11-16
Vente de plants: Arbres, arbustes. Découverte/exploration du jeune jardin/forêt, Animations. Pique-nique tiré du sac, à l’abri, buvette.
Blassac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@etpourquoipas43.org
English :
Plant sales: Trees, shrubs. Discovery/exploration of the young garden/forest, entertainment. Packed lunch, under cover, refreshments.
German :
Verkauf von Setzlingen: Bäume, Sträucher. Entdeckung/Erkundung des jungen Gartens/Waldes, Animationen. Picknick aus dem Rucksack, an einem geschützten Ort, Getränkestand.
Italiano :
Vendita di piante: Alberi, arbusti. Scoperta/esplorazione del giardino/foresta giovane, animazione. Picnic al sacco, al coperto, bar per il ristoro.
Espanol :
Venta de plantas: Árboles, arbustos. Descubrimiento/exploración del jardín/bosque joven, animación. Picnic para llevar, a cubierto, bar de refrescos.
