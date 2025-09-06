Portes Ouvertes à la Ferme Agen-d’Aveyron

Portes Ouvertes à la Ferme Agen-d’Aveyron samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Portes Ouvertes à la Ferme

2 Rue des Termes Agen-d’Aveyron Aveyron

Toute la journée à la Ferme d’Agen. Vente et cueillette au champ. 17h Marché des producteurs locaux. 19h apéritif animé par le groupe NEW et repas sur place avec marché gourmand

2 Rue des Termes Agen-d’Aveyron 12630 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 42 00 17

English :

All day at the Ferme d?Agen. Sales and picking in the field. 5pm Local producers’ market. 7 p.m. aperitif hosted by the NEW group and on-site meal with gourmet market

German :

Den ganzen Tag lang auf der Ferme d’Agen. Verkauf und Pflücken auf dem Feld. 17 Uhr Markt der lokalen Erzeuger. 19 Uhr Aperitif mit Musik der Gruppe NEW und Essen vor Ort mit Gourmetmarkt

Italiano :

Tutto il giorno alla Ferme d’Agen. Vendita e raccolta sul campo. 17:00 Mercato dei produttori locali. ore 19.00 aperitivo a cura del gruppo NEW e pasto in loco con mercato gastronomico

Espanol :

Todo el día en la Ferme d’Agen. Venta y recolección en el campo. 17.00 Mercado de productores locales. 19 h Aperitivo ofrecido por el grupo NEW y comida in situ con mercado gastronómico

