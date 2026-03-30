Portes ouvertes à l’Oasis ardennaise

11 rue Principale Houdilcourt Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-18

fin : 2026-04-18

Date(s) :

2026-04-18

Venez rencontrer et découvrir cette ferme pour manger mieux, manger bio et local !A partir de 9h30 jusqu’à midi chantier participatif de plantation de haie avec Joséphine. Venez avec votre bêche !Repas offert aux participants à la suite du chantier (hors boisson)De 14h30 à 16h30 visite de l’agroforesterie avec StéphaneDe 17h à 19h ciné/débat Le village qui voulait replanter des arbres en compagnie de Béatrice Chevet, réalisatrice du filmAdulte 8€ de 15 ans 5€Merci de réserver votre participation auprès de Joséphine pyrajosephine@gmail.com ou 07 82 92 96 75Journée organisée à l’initiative de Joséphine, en formation BTS Gestion et Protection de la Nature et en alternance à la ferme.

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11 rue Principale Houdilcourt 08190 Ardennes Grand Est +33 7 82 92 96 75 pyrajosephine@gmail.com

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English :

Come and discover this farm to eat better, organic and local food! From 9:30am to midday: participative hedge planting with Joséphine. Come along with your spade!Meal offered to participants following the workcamp (drinks not included)From 2:30pm to 4:30pm: tour of the agroforestry with StéphaneFrom 5pm to 7pm: film/debate Le village qui voulait replanter des arbres (The village that wanted to replant trees) with Béatrice Chevet, the film’s directorAdult: 8? 15 years: 5? please reserve your place with Joséphine: pyrajosephine@gmail.com or 07 82 92 96 75This day is organized on the initiative of Joséphine, who is studying for a BTS in Nature Management and Protection, and works on the farm.

L’événement Portes ouvertes à l’Oasis ardennaise Houdilcourt a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Ardennes Tourisme