Portes ouvertes Association TAMM KREIZ Dojo Plozévet

Dojo 14 Rue Jules Ferry Plozévet Finistère
Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00
2025-09-20 2025-09-27
Les enfants peuvent venir essayer les cours gratuitement et sans engagement, encadrés par notre professeure, Sylvie.
Initiation (6-7 ans) 14h00 15h00
Éveil (4-5 ans) 15h00 15h45
Modern Jazz 1 (8-10 ans) 15h45 16h45
Modern Jazz 2 (11 ans et +) 16h45 18h00 .
Dojo 14 Rue Jules Ferry Plozévet 29710 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 82 62 55
