Portes Ouvertes au centre culturel du Grandvaux Centre culturel Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux
Centre culturel 8 place Simone Veil Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux Jura
Début : 2025-09-06 09:00:00
fin : 2025-09-06 12:00:00
2025-09-06
Portes ouvertes et nouvelles inscriptions 2025-2026 au Centre culturel du Grandvaux samedi 6 septembre, de 9h à12h
Nombreuses activités proposées, dès 4 ans. .
Centre culturel 8 place Simone Veil Saint-Laurent-en-Grandvaux 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 34 64 97 centreculturel@lagrandvalliere.fr
English : Portes Ouvertes au centre culturel du Grandvaux
