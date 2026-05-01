Ozillac

Portes Ouvertes au Chai Du Rouissoir

1 Roussillon Ozillac Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-09 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

De la vigne à la bouteille on vous explique le bio samedi 9 mai de 10h à 20h.

Sylvie et Hugues vous invitent à une visite pédagogique des vignes et de la cave suivie d’une dégustation du nouveau millésime.

En exclusivité une nouvelle cuvée très spéciale!

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1 Roussillon Ozillac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 33 89 35 70 chaidurouissoir@hotmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From the vine to the bottle, we explain organic viticulture on Saturday May 9th from 10am to 8pm.

Sylvie and Hugues invite you on an educational tour of the vineyards and winery, followed by a tasting of the new vintage.

Exclusively a very special new cuvée!

L’événement Portes Ouvertes au Chai Du Rouissoir Ozillac a été mis à jour le 2026-04-29 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge