PORTES OUVERTES AU COLLÈGE LA PRÉSENTATION Ganges

PORTES OUVERTES AU COLLÈGE LA PRÉSENTATION

22 Bis Avenue Pasteur Ganges Hérault

Début : 2026-01-29

fin : 2026-01-29

Date(s) :

2026-01-29

Le collège La Présentation St Joseph de Ganges ouvre ses portes pour une visite guidée de l’établissement.

22 Bis Avenue Pasteur Ganges 34190 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 73 88 02 secretariat-college@lpsj.fr

English :

The Collège La Présentation St Joseph in Ganges opens its doors for a guided tour of the school.

