PORTES OUVERTES AU COLLÈGE LA PRÉSENTATION Ganges
22 Bis Avenue Pasteur Ganges Hérault
Le collège La Présentation St Joseph de Ganges ouvre ses portes pour une visite guidée de l’établissement.
22 Bis Avenue Pasteur Ganges 34190 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 73 88 02 secretariat-college@lpsj.fr
English :
The Collège La Présentation St Joseph in Ganges opens its doors for a guided tour of the school.
