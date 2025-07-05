Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnoud Houx Restigné 5 juillet 2025 10:00

Indre-et-Loire

Portes ouvertes au Domaine Arnoud Houx
21 Les Clos Barbins
Restigné
Indre-et-Loire

Début : 2025-07-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-06 19:00:00

2025-07-05

21 Les Clos Barbins

Restigné 37140 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 32 76 60 19 arnaud.houx@yahoo.com

English :

Come and spend a convivial moment, discover our estate, the wines and creations of our winemaker and artisan friends, visit our cellar and taste our new vintages.

Dinner at the winery by reservation on Saturday evening.

Food on the go

German :

Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment, entdecken Sie unser Weingut, die Weine und Kreationen unserer befreundeten Winzer und Handwerker, besuchen Sie unseren Weinkeller und probieren Sie unsere neuen Jahrgänge.

Abendessen im Weinkeller auf Reservierung am Samstagabend.

Verpflegung auf die Schne

Italiano :

Venite a trascorrere un momento conviviale, a scoprire la nostra tenuta, i vini e le creazioni dei nostri amici viticoltori e artigiani, a visitare la nostra cantina e a degustare le nuove annate.

Cena in cantina il sabato sera.

Cibo in movimento

Espanol :

Venga a pasar un momento de convivencia, descubra nuestra finca, los vinos y las creaciones de nuestros amigos viticultores y artesanos, visite nuestra bodega y deguste nuestras nuevas añadas.

Cena en la bodega el sábado por la noche.

Comida para llevar

