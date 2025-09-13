Portes ouvertes au golf Golf de Saintes Louis Rouyer-Guillet Fontcouverte

Portes ouvertes au golf

Golf de Saintes Louis Rouyer-Guillet 43 route du Golf Fontcouverte Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-09-13 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 17:00:00

2025-09-13

Organisé en partenariat avec l’association Golf Club de Saintonge, le Golf de Saintes ouvre ses portes. Ce sport, longtemps considéré comme un sport élitiste, devient depuis des années un sport de loisirs.

English:

Organized in partnership with the Golf Club de Saintonge association, the Golf de Saintes opens its doors. Long considered an elitist sport, golf has become a leisure activity.

German:

Organisiert in Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Golf Club de Saintonge, öffnet der Golfplatz von Saintes seine Pforten. Dieser Sport, der lange Zeit als elitär galt, entwickelt sich seit Jahren zu einem Freizeitsport.

Italiano:

Organizzato in collaborazione con l’associazione Golf Club de Saintonge, il Saintes Golf Club apre le sue porte. Considerato a lungo uno sport elitario, il golf è diventato un’attività per il tempo libero.

Espanol:

Organizado en colaboración con la asociación Golf Club de Saintonge, el Club de Golf de Saintes abre sus puertas. Considerado durante mucho tiempo un deporte elitista, el golf se ha convertido en una actividad de ocio.

