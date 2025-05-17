PORTES OUVERTES AUX THERMES DE LUCHON – THERMES DE LUCHON Bagnères-de-Luchon, 17 mai 2025 14:00, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Haute-Garonne

Une visite immersive pour mieux connaître l’environnement thermal et ses bienfaits sur la santé.

– Découvrez les cures thermales rhumatologie et voies respiratoires que proposent les thermes de Luchon pour soulager vos maux et réduire votre consommation médicamenteuse. Cette journée sera également l’occasion de visiter librement l’ensemble des installations thermales.

– Tentez de gagner des cadeaux bien-être et gourmands Lors de votre visite, participez au jeu concours et tentez de gagner de nombreux lots (1 cure liberté 5 jours rhumatologie, 2 matinées thermales « découverte 5 soins », 4 entrées à l’espace Ressources & Vous, 2 repas au restaurant Ilixo.) .

THERMES DE LUCHON Cours des Quinconces

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 52 52 contact@thermes-luchon.fr

English :

An immersive tour to learn more about the spa environment and its health benefits.

German :

Ein immersiver Besuch, um die Thermalumgebung und ihre gesundheitlichen Vorteile besser kennenzulernen.

Italiano :

Un tour immersivo per conoscere meglio l’ambiente termale e i suoi benefici per la salute.

Espanol :

Un recorrido envolvente para conocer mejor el entorno del balneario y sus beneficios para la salud.

