Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel Ayla Naturel Vicq

Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel

Ayla Naturel 16 route de Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Vicq Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Profitez de prix préférentiels, découvrez les nouveaux soins, tentez de gagner un massage crânien à la tombola et partagez un moment convivial autour d’une boisson chaude.

.

Ayla Naturel 16 route de Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Vicq 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 22 75 10 ayla.naturel03@gmail.com

English :

Take advantage of preferential prices, discover our new treatments, try your hand at winning a cranial massage in the tombola and share a convivial moment over a hot drink.

L’événement Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel Vicq a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule