Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel Ayla Naturel Vicq
Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel Ayla Naturel Vicq samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel
Ayla Naturel 16 route de Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Vicq Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Profitez de prix préférentiels, découvrez les nouveaux soins, tentez de gagner un massage crânien à la tombola et partagez un moment convivial autour d’une boisson chaude.
.
Ayla Naturel 16 route de Saint-Bonnet-de-Rochefort Vicq 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 98 22 75 10 ayla.naturel03@gmail.com
English :
Take advantage of preferential prices, discover our new treatments, try your hand at winning a cranial massage in the tombola and share a convivial moment over a hot drink.
L’événement Portes ouvertes Ayla Naturel Vicq a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule