Portes ouvertes céramiste – Gouvix, 1 juin 2025 14:00, Gouvix.
Calvados
Portes ouvertes céramiste 42 rue des jardins Gouvix Calvados
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-01 14:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-01
Cécile Fablet, Céramiste à Gouvix vous propose ses portes ouvertes de son atelier de céramiste « Un tour au jardin »
42 rue des jardins
Gouvix 14680 Calvados Normandie +33 6 08 60 46 12
English : Portes ouvertes céramiste
Cécile Fablet, ceramist in Gouvix, invites you to an open house at her ceramics workshop « Un tour au jardin »
German : Portes ouvertes céramiste
Cécile Fablet, Keramikerin in Gouvix, bietet Ihnen die offenen Türen ihres Keramikateliers « Un tour au jardin » an
Italiano :
Cécile Fablet, ceramista di Gouvix, vi invita a una visita aperta al suo laboratorio di ceramica « Un tour au jardin »
Espanol :
Cécile Fablet, ceramista en Gouvix, le invita a una jornada de puertas abiertas en su taller de cerámica « Un tour au jardin »
