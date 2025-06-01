Portes ouvertes céramiste – Gouvix, 1 juin 2025 14:00, Gouvix.

Calvados

Portes ouvertes céramiste 42 rue des jardins Gouvix Calvados

Début : 2025-06-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 19:00:00

2025-06-01

Cécile Fablet, Céramiste à Gouvix vous propose ses portes ouvertes de son atelier de céramiste « Un tour au jardin »

42 rue des jardins

Gouvix 14680 Calvados Normandie +33 6 08 60 46 12

English : Portes ouvertes céramiste

Cécile Fablet, ceramist in Gouvix, invites you to an open house at her ceramics workshop « Un tour au jardin »

German : Portes ouvertes céramiste

Cécile Fablet, Keramikerin in Gouvix, bietet Ihnen die offenen Türen ihres Keramikateliers « Un tour au jardin » an

Italiano :

Cécile Fablet, ceramista di Gouvix, vi invita a una visita aperta al suo laboratorio di ceramica « Un tour au jardin »

Espanol :

Cécile Fablet, ceramista en Gouvix, le invita a una jornada de puertas abiertas en su taller de cerámica « Un tour au jardin »

