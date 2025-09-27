PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda

PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda samedi 27 septembre 2025.

PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED

Route de Céret Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-27 08:30:00

fin : 2025-09-27 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

Visites guidées de son site de production d’Amélie les Bains 8h45/11h et 13h30/15h15 (Durée:1h15) et exposition photo. Inscription obligatoire.

.

Route de Céret Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 01 98

English :

Guided tours of the Amélie les Bains production site 8:45am/11am and 1:30pm/15:15pm (Duration:1h15) and photo exhibition. Registration required.

German :

Führungen durch die Produktionsstätte in Amélie les Bains 8:45/11:00 Uhr und 13:30/15:15 Uhr (Dauer:1h15) und Fotoausstellung. Anmeldung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Visite guidate al sito di produzione di Amélie les Bains alle 8.45/11.00 e alle 13.30/15.15 (durata: 1 ora e 15 minuti) e mostra fotografica. Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Visitas guiadas a la planta de producción de Amélie les Bains a las 8.45 h/11 h y a las 13.30 h/15.15 h (duración: 1 hora y 15 minutos) y exposición fotográfica. Inscripción obligatoria.

L’événement PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR