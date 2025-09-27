PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda samedi 27 septembre 2025.
PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED
Route de Céret Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27 08:30:00
fin : 2025-09-27 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-27
Visites guidées de son site de production d’Amélie les Bains 8h45/11h et 13h30/15h15 (Durée:1h15) et exposition photo. Inscription obligatoire.
.
Route de Céret Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 39 01 98
English :
Guided tours of the Amélie les Bains production site 8:45am/11am and 1:30pm/15:15pm (Duration:1h15) and photo exhibition. Registration required.
German :
Führungen durch die Produktionsstätte in Amélie les Bains 8:45/11:00 Uhr und 13:30/15:15 Uhr (Dauer:1h15) und Fotoausstellung. Anmeldung erforderlich.
Italiano :
Visite guidate al sito di produzione di Amélie les Bains alle 8.45/11.00 e alle 13.30/15.15 (durata: 1 ora e 15 minuti) e mostra fotografica. Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
Visitas guiadas a la planta de producción de Amélie les Bains a las 8.45 h/11 h y a las 13.30 h/15.15 h (duración: 1 hora y 15 minutos) y exposición fotográfica. Inscripción obligatoria.
L’événement PORTES-OUVERTES DE LA SOCIETE STERIMED Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR