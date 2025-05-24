Portes ouvertes de la SPA – Thionville, 24 mai 2025 10:00, Thionville.

Moselle

Portes ouvertes de la SPA 101 Chemin des Mineurs Oeutranges Thionville Moselle

Venez découvrir notre refuge et nos pensionnaires à l’adoption.

Durant ce week-end festif nous vous proposons

– stand tombola

– stand objet SPA

– stand restauration

– stand enfant avec des jeux divers

– stand Dog Délicat

– animation le samedi d’un éducateur canin

Et de nombreuses autres surprises !Tout public

101 Chemin des Mineurs Oeutranges

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 50 31 45

English :

Come and discover our shelter and our boarders for adoption.

During this festive weekend, we’ll be offering

– tombola stand

– sPA items stand

– catering stand

– children’s stand with various games

– dog Délicat stand

– saturday entertainment by a dog trainer

And lots of other surprises!

German :

Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie unser Tierheim und unsere zur Adoption freigegebenen Bewohner.

Während dieses festlichen Wochenendes bieten wir Ihnen

– tombola-Stand

– stand mit Tierschutzgegenständen

– essensstand

– kinderstand mit verschiedenen Spielen

– stand Dog Délicat

– animation am Samstag durch einen Hundetrainer

Und viele weitere Überraschungen!

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire di più sul nostro rifugio e sui nostri cani in adozione.

Durante questo fine settimana di festa vi offriamo

– stand della tombola

– stand di articoli SPA

– stand gastronomico

– stand per bambini con vari giochi

– stand Dog Délicat

– animazione il sabato a cura di un addestratore di cani

E tante altre sorprese!

Espanol :

Venga y descubra más sobre nuestro refugio y nuestros perros en adopción.

Durante este fin de semana festivo te ofrecemos

– puesto de tómbola

– stand de artículos SPA

– stand de catering

– stand infantil con juegos variados

– stand Dog Délicat

– animación el sábado a cargo de un adiestrador canino

Y muchas otras sorpresas

