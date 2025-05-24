Portes ouvertes de la SPA – Thionville, 24 mai 2025 10:00, Thionville.
Moselle
Portes ouvertes de la SPA 101 Chemin des Mineurs Oeutranges Thionville Moselle
Venez découvrir notre refuge et nos pensionnaires à l’adoption.
Durant ce week-end festif nous vous proposons
– stand tombola
– stand objet SPA
– stand restauration
– stand enfant avec des jeux divers
– stand Dog Délicat
– animation le samedi d’un éducateur canin
Et de nombreuses autres surprises !Tout public
101 Chemin des Mineurs Oeutranges
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 50 31 45
English :
Come and discover our shelter and our boarders for adoption.
During this festive weekend, we’ll be offering
– tombola stand
– sPA items stand
– catering stand
– children’s stand with various games
– dog Délicat stand
– saturday entertainment by a dog trainer
And lots of other surprises!
German :
Kommen Sie und entdecken Sie unser Tierheim und unsere zur Adoption freigegebenen Bewohner.
Während dieses festlichen Wochenendes bieten wir Ihnen
– tombola-Stand
– stand mit Tierschutzgegenständen
– essensstand
– kinderstand mit verschiedenen Spielen
– stand Dog Délicat
– animation am Samstag durch einen Hundetrainer
Und viele weitere Überraschungen!
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire di più sul nostro rifugio e sui nostri cani in adozione.
Durante questo fine settimana di festa vi offriamo
– stand della tombola
– stand di articoli SPA
– stand gastronomico
– stand per bambini con vari giochi
– stand Dog Délicat
– animazione il sabato a cura di un addestratore di cani
E tante altre sorprese!
Espanol :
Venga y descubra más sobre nuestro refugio y nuestros perros en adopción.
Durante este fin de semana festivo te ofrecemos
– puesto de tómbola
– stand de artículos SPA
– stand de catering
– stand infantil con juegos variados
– stand Dog Délicat
– animación el sábado a cargo de un adiestrador canino
Y muchas otras sorpresas
