PORTES-OUVERTES DE NOËL AU CHÂTEAU DE BELLEVUE Château de Bellevue Val-du-Layon

Début : 2025-11-29 09:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-29 2025-12-13 2025-12-14
PORTES OUVERTES DE NOEL AU CHATEAU DE BELLEVUE A ST AUBIN DE LUIGNE
Venez découvrir notre domaine familial dans une ambiance de Noël. Dégustation de toute notre gamme de vins d’Anjou autour d’un marché de terroir. Nous proposons un repas festif Accord Mets-Vins le midi sur réservation.
AU PLAISIR DE PARTAGER NOTRE PASSION AVEC VOUS .
Château de Bellevue 2820 Route des Hauts de Chaume Val-du-Layon 49190 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 78 33 11 chateaubellevuetijou@orange.fr
English :
CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE AT CHATEAU DE BELLEVUE IN ST AUBIN DE LUIGNE
German :
OFFENE TÜREN ZU WEIHNACHTEN IM CHATEAU DE BELLEVUE IN ST AUBIN DE LUIGNE
Italiano :
CASA APERTA DI NATALE AL CASTELLO DI BELLEVUE A ST AUBIN DE LUIGNE
Espanol :
JORNADA DE PUERTAS ABIERTAS DE NAVIDAD EN EL CASTILLO DE BELLEVUE DE ST AUBIN DE LUIGNE
