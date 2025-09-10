PORTES OUVERTES DES ATELIERS MUSICAUX Rue de l’One Bagnères-de-Luchon

PORTES OUVERTES DES ATELIERS MUSICAUX

Rue de l’One CONSERVATOIRE PATRICK SORGEL Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-10 14:30:00

fin : 2025-09-10 18:30:00

2025-09-10

venez découvrir les différentes disciplines proposées par la Fanfare Luchonnaise.

Disciplines et instruments proposés (adultes et enfants)

– Trompette Clarinette Saxophone Tambour Flûte traversière Cornemuses Hautbois traditionnels des Pyrénées Flûte à 3 trous Éveil musical Formation musicale (solfège).

Prêt d’instrument possible.

Gratuit. .

Rue de l’One CONSERVATOIRE PATRICK SORGEL Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32

English :

come and discover the different disciplines offered by the Fanfare Luchonnaise.

German :

kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die verschiedenen Disziplinen, die von der Fanfare Luchonnaise angeboten werden.

Italiano :

venite a scoprire le diverse discipline proposte dalla Fanfara Luchonnaise.

Espanol :

venga a descubrir las diferentes disciplinas que ofrece la Fanfare Luchonnaise.

