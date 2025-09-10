PORTES OUVERTES DES ATELIERS MUSICAUX Rue de l’One Bagnères-de-Luchon
PORTES OUVERTES DES ATELIERS MUSICAUX
Rue de l’One CONSERVATOIRE PATRICK SORGEL Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-10 14:30:00
fin : 2025-09-10 18:30:00
2025-09-10
venez découvrir les différentes disciplines proposées par la Fanfare Luchonnaise.
Disciplines et instruments proposés (adultes et enfants)
– Trompette Clarinette Saxophone Tambour Flûte traversière Cornemuses Hautbois traditionnels des Pyrénées Flûte à 3 trous Éveil musical Formation musicale (solfège).
Prêt d’instrument possible.
Gratuit. .
Rue de l’One CONSERVATOIRE PATRICK SORGEL Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 68 32
English :
come and discover the different disciplines offered by the Fanfare Luchonnaise.
German :
kommen Sie und entdecken Sie die verschiedenen Disziplinen, die von der Fanfare Luchonnaise angeboten werden.
Italiano :
venite a scoprire le diverse discipline proposte dalla Fanfara Luchonnaise.
Espanol :
venga a descubrir las diferentes disciplinas que ofrece la Fanfare Luchonnaise.
