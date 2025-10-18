Portes Ouvertes des Graves Château Haut-Reys Château Haut-Reys La Brède
Portes Ouvertes des Graves Château Haut-Reys
Château Haut-Reys 18 Allée Perrucade La Brède Gironde
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-10-18
fin : 2025-10-19
2025-10-18
Château Haut-Reys AOC GRAVES
PORTES OUVERTES Samedi 18 et dimanche 19 OCTOBRE
De 10h à 19h00
DEGUSTATION
RESTAURATION SUR PLACE
MARCHE GOURMAND EXPOSITIONS
26ème Portes Ouvertes au Château Haut-Reys, nous vous attendons pour partager un moment de convivialité au cœur des Graves.
Restauration
Samedi midi Le Burger du Coin
Dimanche midi Cuisine Nomade 0608523384 .
Château Haut-Reys 18 Allée Perrucade La Brède 33650 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 56 20 38 29 gabin.earl@orange.fr
