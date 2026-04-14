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Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier Château Haut Bourcier Saint-Androny

Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier Château Haut Bourcier Saint-Androny

Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier Château Haut Bourcier Saint-Androny samedi 6 juin 2026.

Lieu : Château Haut Bourcier

Adresse : 7 Le Coudonneau

Ville : 33390 Saint-Androny

Département : Gironde

Début : samedi 6 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 6 juin 2026

Heure de début : 08:00:00

Tarif :

Saint-Androny

Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier

Château Haut Bourcier 7 Le Coudonneau Saint-Androny Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-06 08:00:00
fin : 2026-06-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-06-06

Cela fait des années, que le château Haut-Bourcier avait à cœur de refaire de grandes portes ouvertes ! Alors, notez dans votre agenda
– Grande braderie sur nos vins de 8h à 17h
– Lâcher de 100 kg de truites *
– Paëlla géante, huîtres, glaces,… *
– Bandas, structure gonflable
* Repas + Concours de pêche sur réservation   .

Château Haut Bourcier 7 Le Coudonneau Saint-Androny 33390 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 73 27 06 37  chateauhautbourcier@gmail.com

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English : Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier

L’événement Portes ouvertes du Château Haut Bourcier Saint-Androny a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OT Saint-Ciers-sur-Gironde

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