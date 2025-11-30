Portes ouvertes du château Morillon à Campugnan Campugnan
Portes ouvertes du château Morillon à Campugnan
436 route d'Hervais Campugnan Gironde
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-30
fin : 2025-11-30
2025-11-30
Le château Morillon vous convie le dimanche 30 novembre pour ses portes ouvertes.
L’occasion pour vous de découvrir ce château de l’appellation Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux autour de visites guidées, dégustations et animations Prépare ta cuvée (2 séances à 11h et 14h, résa conseillée). .
+33 6 58 82 71 37
English : Portes ouvertes du château Morillon à Campugnan
Espanol : Portes ouvertes du château Morillon à Campugnan
