Portes ouvertes du club d'Aéromodélisme – Buhl-Lorraine, 18 mai 2025

Moselle

Rue du Moulin Aérodrome de Sarrebourg-Buhl Buhl-Lorraine Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-05-18 11:00:00

fin : 2025-05-25 17:00:00

2025-05-18

2025-05-25

Le club ouvre grand ses portes pour découvrir le monde fascinant de l’aéromodélisme. Venez admirer des démonstrations d’avions radiocommandés en vol, discuter avec des passionnés, et pourquoi pas vous initier en double commande.

Accès libre pour tous, via le chemin du stade de football à l’arrière de l’aérodrome.Tout public

Rue du Moulin Aérodrome de Sarrebourg-Buhl

Buhl-Lorraine 57400 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 83 56 42 95 aeromodelisme.sarrebourg@gmail.com

English :

The club is opening its doors to the fascinating world of model aircraft. Come and admire demonstrations of radio-controlled aircraft in flight, chat with enthusiasts, and why not try your hand at dual control.

Free access for all, via the soccer stadium path at the rear of the airfield.

German :

Der Club öffnet seine Türen weit, um die faszinierende Welt des Modellflugs zu entdecken. Bestaunen Sie Vorführungen von ferngesteuerten Flugzeugen im Flug, diskutieren Sie mit leidenschaftlichen Modellfliegern und warum nicht auch mit einem Doppelkommando beginnen?

Freier Zugang für alle über den Weg zum Fußballstadion auf der Rückseite des Flugplatzes.

Italiano :

Il club spalanca le sue porte per scoprire l’affascinante mondo dell’aeromodellismo. Venite ad ammirare dimostrazioni di aerei radiocomandati in volo, a chiacchierare con gli appassionati e, perché no, a cimentarvi con il doppio comando.

Accesso gratuito per tutti, attraverso il sentiero dello stadio di calcio sul retro dell’aerodromo.

Espanol :

El club abre sus puertas de par en par para descubrir el fascinante mundo del aeromodelismo. Venga a admirar demostraciones de aviones de radiocontrol en vuelo, a charlar con los aficionados y, por qué no, a probar el doble mando.

Acceso gratuito para todos, por el camino del estadio de fútbol, en la parte trasera del aeródromo.

