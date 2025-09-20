PORTES OUVERTES DU TENNIS CLUB VICOIS Vic-sur-Aisne
Rue de Rivière Vic-sur-Aisne Aisne
Gratuit
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 12:00:00
2025-09-20
Portes ouvertes le samedi 20 septembre de 10h00 à 12h00, Assemblée générale à 11h00 du TCV 0 .
Rue de Rivière Vic-sur-Aisne 02290 Aisne Hauts-de-France +33 032355012 tennisclubvicois@laposte.net
