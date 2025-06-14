Portes ouvertes ESAT La Ruche – ESAT La Ruche Sarreguemines, 14 juin 2025 10:00, Sarreguemines.

Journée découverte des savoir-faire des ateliers de l’ESAT à l’occasion de leur 45ème anniversaire, animée par Radio Mélodie.

Découvrez les ateliers de travail de l’ESAT menuiserie, espaces verts, restauration, flexibles, conditionnement …

Spectacles et animations découverte de l’histoire de l’AFAEI, théâtre, chorale …

Ateliers enfants maquillage, photomaton.

Ateliers dynamiques sports adaptés et sensorialités, ateliers dynamiques et participatifs, présentation par l’IME d’outils utilisés avec les personnes autistes et des méthodes PECS, MAKATON, ABA, TEACCH.

La Ruche Gourmande vous propose son Grand Buffet d’Anniversaire buffet composé à volonté, gâteau d’anniversaire et une boisson soft (25€), place limitée (réservation avant le 04/06 au 03 87 95 02 92).

Petite restauration, grillades, crêpes, gâteaux, granitas et buvette tout au long de la journée.

Ouverture des boutiques Arti’Cat et Ros’éli Biscuit.Tout public

ESAT La Ruche 2 rue des Frères Lumière

Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 95 02 92 contact.esatlaruche@gc3s.fr

English :

A day to discover the know-how of the ESAT’s workshops on the occasion of their 45th anniversary, hosted by Radio Mélodie.

Discover the ESAT’s workshops: carpentry, green spaces, catering, flexible work, packaging…

Shows and events: discover the history of the AFAEI, theater, choir…

Children’s workshops: make-up, photo booth.

Dynamic workshops: adapted and sensorial sports, dynamic and participative workshops, presentation by the IME of tools used with autistic people and of PECS, MAKATON, ABA, TEACCH methods.

La Ruche Gourmande offers its Grand Buffet d’Anniversaire: all-you-can-eat buffet, birthday cake and soft drink (25?), limited seating (reserve before 04/06 on 03 87 95 02 92).

Snacks, grills, crêpes, cakes, granitas and refreshments throughout the day.

Opening of Arti’Cat and Ros’éli Biscuit stores.

German :

Tag zur Entdeckung des Know-hows der Werkstätten der ESAT anlässlich ihres 45-jährigen Bestehens, moderiert von Radio Mélodie.

Entdecken Sie die Werkstätten der ESAT: Schreinerei, Grünflächen, Restauration, Flexible, Verpackung …

Aufführungen und Animationen: Entdeckung der Geschichte der AFAEI, Theater, Chor …

Workshops für Kinder: Schminken, Fotoautomat.

Dynamische Workshops: angepasste Sportarten und Sinneswahrnehmungen, dynamische und partizipative Workshops, Vorstellung von Werkzeugen, die mit autistischen Menschen verwendet werden, und der Methoden PECS, MAKATON, ABA, TEACCH durch das IME.

La Ruche Gourmande bietet Ihnen sein großes Geburtstagsbuffet an: Buffet nach Belieben, Geburtstagskuchen und ein Softgetränk (25?), begrenzter Platz (Reservierung vor dem 04/06 unter 03 87 95 02 92).

Den ganzen Tag über gibt es Snacks, Grillspezialitäten, Crêpes, Kuchen, Granitas und Getränke.

Die Boutiquen Arti’Cat und Ros’éli Biscuit sind geöffnet.

Italiano :

Una giornata per scoprire il know-how dei laboratori dell’ESAT in occasione del loro 45° anniversario, ospitata da Radio Mélodie.

Scoprite i laboratori dell’ESAT: falegnameria, spazi verdi, ristorazione, lavoro flessibile, imballaggio, ecc.

Spettacoli ed eventi: scoprite la storia dell’AFAEI, il teatro, il coro, ecc.

Laboratori per bambini: trucco, cabina fotografica.

Laboratori dinamici: sport adattati e sensoriali, laboratori dinamici e partecipativi, presentazione da parte dell’IME degli strumenti utilizzati con le persone autistiche e dei metodi PECS, MAKATON, ABA, TEACCH.

La Ruche Gourmande offrirà il suo Gran Buffet di Compleanno: buffet a volontà, torta di compleanno e bibita (25 euro), posti limitati (prenotare entro il 04/06 allo 03 87 95 02 92).

Snack, grigliate, crêpes, torte, granite e rinfreschi per tutta la giornata.

Negozi Arti’Cat e Ros’éli Biscuit aperti.

Espanol :

Una jornada para descubrir el saber hacer de los talleres de la ESAT con motivo de su 45º aniversario, presentada por Radio Mélodie.

Descubra los talleres de la ESAT: carpintería, espacios verdes, restauración, trabajo flexible, embalaje, etc.

Espectáculos y eventos: descubra la historia de la AFAEI, teatro, coro, etc.

Talleres infantiles: maquillaje, fotomatón.

Talleres dinámicos: deportes adaptados y sensoriales, talleres dinámicos y participativos, presentación por parte del IME de herramientas utilizadas con autistas y de los métodos PECS, MAKATON, ABA, TEACCH.

La Ruche Gourmande ofrecerá su Gran Buffet de Cumpleaños: buffet libre, tarta de cumpleaños y un refresco (25 euros), plazas limitadas (reservar antes del 04/06 en el 03 87 95 02 92).

Aperitivos, parrilladas, crepes, tartas, granizados y refrescos durante todo el día.

Tiendas Arti’Cat y Ros’éli Biscuit abiertas.

