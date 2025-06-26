Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Limoise 26 juin 2025 16:00
Allier
Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Le Chatelier Limoise Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-26 16:00:00
fin : 2025-06-26 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-26
Visite de la production maraîchère et marché sur site.
.
Le Chatelier
Limoise 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 30 20 63 67 gaec.thieriot@gmail.fr
English :
Visit the market garden and market on site.
German :
Besichtigung des Gemüseanbaus und Markt vor Ort.
Italiano :
Visita all’orto e al mercato in loco.
Espanol :
Visite la huerta y el mercado in situ.
L’événement Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Limoise a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région