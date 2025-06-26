Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Limoise 26 juin 2025 16:00

Allier

Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Le Chatelier Limoise Allier

Visite de la production maraîchère et marché sur site.

Le Chatelier

Limoise 03320 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 30 20 63 67 gaec.thieriot@gmail.fr

English :

Visit the market garden and market on site.

German :

Besichtigung des Gemüseanbaus und Markt vor Ort.

Italiano :

Visita all’orto e al mercato in loco.

Espanol :

Visite la huerta y el mercado in situ.

L’événement Portes ouvertes et marché à la ferme Limoise a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office du tourisme de Moulins & sa région