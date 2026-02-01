Portes ouvertes Exposition cerfs-volants du monde Hôtel de Ville Baccarat

Portes ouvertes Exposition cerfs-volants du monde

Poussez la porte de l’Hôtel de ville et envolez-vous samedi 7 février à partir de 14h ! Le service culturel vous a préparé un rendez-vous animé autour de l’exposition les cerfs-volants du monde. Place au voyage et à l’évasion. Découvrez la magnifique collection de Pierre-Stéphane Proust, passionnée normand et partez à la rencontre des cerfs-volants du monde entier, de l’Asie à l’Amérique centrale, entre traditions, science et culture. Au programme visite libre de l’exposition de 14h à 17h (visite guidée possible à 15h et 16h), animations et ateliers, ainsi qu’une expérience immersive en réalité virtuelle. Gratuit.

Tout public

English :

Open the door of the Town Hall and take to the skies on Saturday February 7 from 2pm! The cultural department has prepared a lively rendezvous around the kites of the world exhibition. Make way for travel and escape. Discover the magnificent collection of Pierre-Stéphane Proust, an enthusiast from Normandy, and discover kites from all over the world, from Asia to Central America, between tradition, science and culture. On the program: free tour of the exhibition from 2pm to 5pm (guided tours available at 3pm and 4pm), activities and workshops, plus an immersive virtual reality experience. Free admission.

Information: 03 83 76 35 35

