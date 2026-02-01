Portes ouvertes Geek & Rétrogaming à Blavozy Centre socio culturel de Blavozy Blavozy

Portes ouvertes Geek & Rétrogaming à Blavozy

Centre socio culturel de Blavozy 8 Place Félix Tempère Blavozy Haute-Loire

Début : 2026-02-14

fin : 2026-02-15

Plongez dans l’univers geek et rétro lors des portes ouvertes Geek à Blavozy ! Vinyles, mangas, Pokémon, figurines, rétrogaming, tournois, tombola et ambiance 100 % années 90 vous attendent les 14 et 15 février 2026 au Centre socio-culturel. Entrée libre.

Centre socio culturel de Blavozy 8 Place Félix Tempère Blavozy 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 03 52 02 cscblavozy@orange.fr

Dive into the world of geek and retro at the Geek Open House in Blavozy! Vinyl, manga, Pokémon, figurines, retrogaming, tournaments, tombola and a 100% 90s atmosphere await you on February 14 and 15, 2026 at the Centre socio-culturel. Admission free.

