PORTES OUVERTES Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat

Atelier BOTSUAK 18 LIEU DIT CHEZ LATOUR Lupersat Creuse
Début : 2025-07-18
fin : 2025-07-27
2025-07-18
Exposition vente
Découverte atelier de fabrication
Démonstration et initiation tous publics d’animation de marionnettes
Visite du jardin des recycréatures .
Atelier BOTSUAK 18 LIEU DIT CHEZ LATOUR Lupersat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 28 50 52
