PORTES OUVERTES Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat

PORTES OUVERTES Atelier BOTSUAK Lupersat vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Atelier BOTSUAK 18 LIEU DIT CHEZ LATOUR Lupersat Creuse

Début : 2025-07-18
fin : 2025-07-27

2025-07-18

Exposition vente
Découverte atelier de fabrication
Démonstration et initiation tous publics d’animation de marionnettes
Visite du jardin des recycréatures   .

Atelier BOTSUAK 18 LIEU DIT CHEZ LATOUR Lupersat 23190 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 28 50 52 

L’événement PORTES OUVERTES Lupersat a été mis à jour le 2025-07-11 par Marche et Combraille en Aquitaine