Portes Ouvertes Université Indépendante de Vichy Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland Vichy

Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy Allier
Début : Samedi 2025-08-30 10:00:00
fin : 2025-08-30 18:00:00
2025-08-30
Portes Ouvertes à l’Université Indépendante de Vichy
Université Indépendante de Vichy Centre Roland 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 64 00 contact@uivichy.org
English :
Open House at the Independent University of Vichy
German :
Offene Türen an der Unabhängigen Universität Vichy
Italiano :
Porte aperte all’Università indipendente di Vichy
Espanol :
Puertas abiertas en la Universidad Autónoma de Vichy
