POT D’ACCUEIL AU MOURTIS Boutx

ACCUEIL DE LA STATION DU MOURTIS Boutx Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-02-22 17:30:00
fin : 2026-02-22 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-22
Venez partager un vin chaud ou un chocolat chaud dans une ambiance musicale.
Brice, l’ours du Mourtis sera présent pour profiter ce moment de convivialité. .
English :
Come and share a mulled wine or hot chocolate in a musical atmosphere.
German :
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Glühwein oder eine heiße Schokolade bei musikalischer Unterhaltung.
Italiano :
Venite a condividere un vin brulé o una cioccolata calda in un’atmosfera musicale.
Espanol :
Venga a compartir un vino caliente o un chocolate caliente en un ambiente musical.
