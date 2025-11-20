POT D’ACCUEIL AU MOURTIS Boutx

POT D’ACCUEIL AU MOURTIS

ACCUEIL DE LA STATION DU MOURTIS Boutx Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-03-01 17:30:00

fin : 2026-03-01 18:30:00

2026-03-01

Venez partager un vin chaud ou un chocolat chaud dans une ambiance musicale.

Brice, l’ours du Mourtis sera présent pour profiter ce moment de convivialité. .

ACCUEIL DE LA STATION DU MOURTIS Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 97 00

English :

Come and share a mulled wine or hot chocolate in a musical atmosphere.

German :

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Glühwein oder eine heiße Schokolade bei musikalischer Unterhaltung.

Italiano :

Venite a condividere un vin brulé o una cioccolata calda in un’atmosfera musicale.

Espanol :

Venga a compartir un vino caliente o un chocolate caliente en un ambiente musical.

