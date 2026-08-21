AGENDA · Potes
, Potes, Potes
vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Potes
Informations pratiques
25 et 26 septembre Potes
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-25T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-25T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-26T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T20:00:00+02:00
Potes Potes Potes 39570 Cantabria [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/hQKZP66u1J?origin=lprLink »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « programacion@caminolebaniego.com »}]
Proyecto HIKE4ALL