UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Potes

, Potes, Potes

vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · Potes

, Potes, Potes

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 25 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Lieu
Potes
Adresse
Potes
Ville
39570 Potes

25 et 26 septembre Potes

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-09-25T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-25T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-09-26T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-09-26T20:00:00+02:00

Potes Potes Potes 39570 Cantabria [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://forms.cloud.microsoft/e/hQKZP66u1J?origin=lprLink »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « programacion@caminolebaniego.com »}]

Proyecto HIKE4ALL