Dans le cadre du festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA!, le spectacle de théâtre « Pour l’amour de Roxane » sera présenté à 20h30.

Dans son petit théâtre, une modeste compagnie rêvait de jouer Cyrano de Bergerac sans en avoir les moyens. Jusqu’au jour où, les comédiens se faufilent à travers ce chef d’œuvre.

La Loupe 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 09 11 08 97

English :

As part of the « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! festival, the theater show « Pour l’amour de Roxane » will be presented at 8:30pm.

In their small theater, a modest company dreamed of performing Cyrano de Bergerac, but didn’t have the means. Until one day, the actors find their way through this masterpiece.

German :

Im Rahmen des Festivals « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! » wird um 20.30 Uhr das Theaterstück « Pour l’amour de Roxane » aufgeführt.

Eine kleine Theatergruppe träumte davon, Cyrano de Bergerac in ihrem kleinen Theater aufzuführen, ohne die Mittel dafür zu haben. Bis zu dem Tag, an dem die Schauspieler sich durch dieses Meisterwerk hindurchschlängeln.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA! », alle 20.30 verrà presentato lo spettacolo teatrale « Pour l’amour de Roxane ».

Nel loro piccolo teatro, una modesta compagnia sogna di mettere in scena Cyrano de Bergerac senza avere i mezzi per farlo. Finché, un giorno, gli attori trovano la loro strada attraverso questo capolavoro.

Espanol :

¡En el marco del festival « HO LA! LOUPE PAS CA!, se presentará a las 20.30 horas el espectáculo teatral « Pour l’amour de Roxane ».

En su pequeño teatro, una modesta compañía sueña con representar Cyrano de Bergerac sin tener los medios para hacerlo. Hasta que un día, los actores encuentran su camino a través de esta obra maestra.

