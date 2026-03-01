Première marche populaire

Grande Rue Charmois-devant-Bruyères Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-29 07:30:00

fin : 2026-03-29 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-29

Marche populaire pour tout public avec 3 circuits de 5,10 et 20 km.

Départ à partir de 7h30 jusqu’à 14h pour les 5 et 10 km, 12h pour les 20 km.

Possibilité de restauration sur place sur réservation.Tout public

3 .

Grande Rue Charmois-devant-Bruyères 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 22 78 61 64

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Popular walk for all with 3 circuits of 5, 10 and 20 km.

Departure from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 5 and 10 km, 12 p.m. for the 20 km.

Catering available on reservation.

L’événement Première marche populaire Charmois-devant-Bruyères a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES