Première marche populaire Charmois-devant-Bruyères
Première marche populaire Charmois-devant-Bruyères dimanche 29 mars 2026.
Première marche populaire
Grande Rue Charmois-devant-Bruyères Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-29 07:30:00
fin : 2026-03-29 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-29
Marche populaire pour tout public avec 3 circuits de 5,10 et 20 km.
Départ à partir de 7h30 jusqu’à 14h pour les 5 et 10 km, 12h pour les 20 km.
Possibilité de restauration sur place sur réservation.Tout public
3 .
Grande Rue Charmois-devant-Bruyères 88460 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 22 78 61 64
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Popular walk for all with 3 circuits of 5, 10 and 20 km.
Departure from 7.30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the 5 and 10 km, 12 p.m. for the 20 km.
Catering available on reservation.
L’événement Première marche populaire Charmois-devant-Bruyères a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES