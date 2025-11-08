Prendre soin de soi hiver introspection, bilan, projection MJC Héritan Mâcon

Prendre soin de soi hiver introspection, bilan, projection

MJC Héritan 24 rue de l’Héritan Mâcon Saône-et-Loire

Comprendre les mots du corps pour appréhender ses maux.

Gymnastique douce pour équilibrer Rein-Vessie, faire le point et recharger ses batteries pour préparer l’année suivante, entre vision occidentale et orientale.

Animé par Sarah Monnier-Buchaille, Kinésithérapeute et praticienne en Biokinergie. .

