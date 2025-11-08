Prendre soin de soi hiver introspection, bilan, projection MJC Héritan Mâcon
Prendre soin de soi hiver introspection, bilan, projection
MJC Héritan 24 rue de l’Héritan Mâcon Saône-et-Loire
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 28 EUR
Début : 2025-11-08 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-08 16:30:00
2025-11-08
Comprendre les mots du corps pour appréhender ses maux.
Gymnastique douce pour équilibrer Rein-Vessie, faire le point et recharger ses batteries pour préparer l’année suivante, entre vision occidentale et orientale.
Animé par Sarah Monnier-Buchaille, Kinésithérapeute et praticienne en Biokinergie. .
MJC Héritan 24 rue de l’Héritan Mâcon 71000 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 21 91 70 dplanche@mjc-heritanmacon.org
