PRESENCE DE PLASTICAMPUS AU FORUM METIERS ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS A SAINT-CLAUDE LE 25 NOVEMBRE 2025 Palais des Sports Saint-Claude

PRESENCE DE PLASTICAMPUS AU FORUM METIERS ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS A SAINT-CLAUDE LE 25 NOVEMBRE 2025 Mardi 25 novembre, 09h00 Palais des Sports Jura

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-25T09:00:00 – 2025-11-25T17:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-25T09:00:00 – 2025-11-25T17:00:00

PLASTICAMPUS sera présent pour faire découvrir les métiers de la filière plasturgique et déployera une presse à injection plastique à la 2nde édition du FORUM MÉTIERS, ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS, qui se tiendra le mardi 25 Novembre 2025 au Palais des Sports de SAINT-CLAUDE de 9H à 12H et de 13H30 à 17H.

PLASTICAMPUS EST LABELLISE CAMPUS DES METIERS ET DES QUALIFICATIONS D’EXCELLENCE

Palais des Sports Saint-Claude Saint-Claude 39200 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

