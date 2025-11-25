PRESENCE DE POLYVIA AU FORUM METIERS ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS A SAINT-CLAUDE LE 25 NOVEMBRE 2025 Palais des Sports Saint-Claude

PRESENCE DE POLYVIA AU FORUM METIERS ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS A SAINT-CLAUDE LE 25 NOVEMBRE 2025 Mardi 25 novembre, 09h00 Palais des Sports Jura

POLYVIA sera présent pour faire découvrir les métiers de la filière plasturgique et déployera une presse à injection plastique à la 2nde édition du FORUM MÉTIERS, ORIENTATION, EMPLOIS, qui se tiendra le mardi 25 Novembre 2025 au Palais des Sports de SAINT-CLAUDE de 9H à 12H et de 13H30 à 17H.

POLYVIA EST LE PRINCIPAL SYNDICAT PROFESSIONNEL DE L’INDUSTRIE FRANCAISE DE LA PLASTURGIE ET DES COMPOSITES. LA FILIERE COMPTE ENVIRON 4000 ENTREPRISES, SOIT PLUS DE 210 000 SALARIES PRINCIPALEMENT ISSUS DE PME.

