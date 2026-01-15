PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE FOYER RURAL Grenade
PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE FOYER RURAL Grenade mercredi 28 janvier 2026.
PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE
FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-28
fin : 2026-01-28
Date(s) :
2026-01-28
Le Foyer Rural de Grenade vous propose une session de 20 minutes, présentation + découverte, du jeu Les Tiguidoux , par la créatrice elle-même !
Il s’agit d’un jeu de cartes libérateur de paroles pour les 3 à 8 ans. 0 .
FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 69 65 foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Foyer Rural de Grenade invites you to a 20-minute presentation + discovery of the game Les Tiguidoux , by the game’s creator herself!
L’événement PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE Grenade a été mis à jour le 2026-01-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE