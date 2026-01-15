PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE FOYER RURAL Grenade

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE

FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date :

Début : 2026-01-28

fin : 2026-01-28

Date(s) :

2026-01-28

Le Foyer Rural de Grenade vous propose une session de 20 minutes, présentation + découverte, du jeu Les Tiguidoux , par la créatrice elle-même !

Il s'agit d'un jeu de cartes libérateur de paroles pour les 3 à 8 ans.

+33 5 61 82 69 65 foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer Rural de Grenade invites you to a 20-minute presentation + discovery of the game Les Tiguidoux , by the game’s creator herself!

