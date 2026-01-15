PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE FOYER RURAL Grenade

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE FOYER RURAL Grenade mercredi 28 janvier 2026.

PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE

FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR
0
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-28
fin : 2026-01-28

Date(s) :
2026-01-28

Le Foyer Rural de Grenade vous propose une session de 20 minutes, présentation + découverte, du jeu Les Tiguidoux , par la créatrice elle-même !
Il s’agit d’un jeu de cartes libérateur de paroles pour les 3 à 8 ans. 0  .

FOYER RURAL 26A Rue Victor Hugo Grenade 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 69 65  foyerruralgrenade@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Foyer Rural de Grenade invites you to a 20-minute presentation + discovery of the game Les Tiguidoux , by the game’s creator herself!

L’événement PRÉSENTATION DU JEU LES TIGUIDOUX PAR LA CRÉATRICE Grenade a été mis à jour le 2026-01-14 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE