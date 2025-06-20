PRÉSENTATION SAISON 2025-2026 Le Carré – Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne 20 juin 2025 19:30
Mayenne
PRÉSENTATION SAISON 2025-2026 Le Carré Rue du 8 Mai 1945 Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne Mayenne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-20 19:30:00
fin : 2025-06-20 21:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-20
Saison 2025-2026 au Carré
Venez découvrir la programmation 25-26 en compagnie d’artistes invités.
Cocktail servi à l’issue de la présentation.
Ouverture de la billetterie mardi 24 juin à 13h30
Gratuit
Information et réservation 02 43 09 21 52 contact@le-carre.org .
Rue du 8 Mai 1945
Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne 53200 Mayenne Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 09 21 52 contact@le-carre.org
English :
Season 2025-2026 at Le Carré
German :
Saison 2025-2026 im Carré
Italiano :
Stagione 2025-2026 a Le Carré
Espanol :
Temporada 2025-2026 en Le Carré
L’événement PRÉSENTATION SAISON 2025-2026 Le Carré Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par SUD MAYENNE