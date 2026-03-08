PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA Saint-Chély-d’Apcher dimanche 22 mars 2026.
PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Adulte
Date : 
Début : 2026-03-22
fin : 2026-03-24
Début : 2026-03-22
fin : 2026-03-24
Date(s) :
2026-03-22
Le Printemps du Cinéma revient en 2026 comme un rendez-vous incontournable et majeur de l’année cinématographique.
Pendant 3 jours, vous pourrez profiter en famille, entre amis ou en solo d’un tarif unique exceptionnel de 5€.
Plusieurs films seront proposés, notamment
Scream 7
Jumpers
La maison des femmes
Rural
Chers parents
Woman and Child
Il y en aura pour tous les goûts. .
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 37 37 lecinetheatre@stchelydapcher.fr
English :
Printemps du Cinéma returns in 2026 as a major event of the cinematic year.
L’événement PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2026-03-06 par Conseil Départemental