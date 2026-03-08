PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

PRINTEMPS DU CINEMA

Le Printemps du Cinéma revient en 2026 comme un rendez-vous incontournable et majeur de l’année cinématographique.

Pendant 3 jours, vous pourrez profiter en famille, entre amis ou en solo d’un tarif unique exceptionnel de 5€.

Plusieurs films seront proposés, notamment

Scream 7

Jumpers

La maison des femmes

Rural

Chers parents

Woman and Child

Il y en aura pour tous les goûts. .

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 37 37 lecinetheatre@stchelydapcher.fr

English :

Printemps du Cinéma returns in 2026 as a major event of the cinematic year.

