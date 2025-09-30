Prix Manga Ailé Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy
Prix Manga Ailé Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy mardi 30 septembre 2025.
Prix Manga Ailé
Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier
Début : 2025-09-30
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-09-30
Du 30 septembre au 6 décembre 2025, la
médiathèque Valery Larbaud de Vichy organise
la troisième édition du Prix Manga Ailé.
Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50 mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr
English :
From September 30 to December 6, 2025, the
vichy’s Valery Larbaud media library is organizing
the third edition of the Prix Manga Ailé.
German :
Vom 30. September bis zum 6. Dezember 2025 veranstaltet die
mediathek Valery Larbaud in Vichy organisiert
die dritte Ausgabe des Prix Manga Ailé.
Italiano :
Dal 30 settembre al 6 dicembre 2025, la Mediateca Valery Larbaud di
mediateca Valery Larbaud di Vichy organizzerà
la terza edizione del Prix Manga Ailé.
Espanol :
Del 30 de septiembre al 6 de diciembre de 2025, la
mediateca Valery Larbaud de Vichy organiza
la tercera edición del Premio Manga Ailé.
L’événement Prix Manga Ailé Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Vichy Destinations