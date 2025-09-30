Prix Manga Ailé Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy

Prix Manga Ailé Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud Vichy mardi 30 septembre 2025.

Prix Manga Ailé

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy Allier

Début : 2025-09-30

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-09-30

Du 30 septembre au 6 décembre 2025, la

médiathèque Valery Larbaud de Vichy organise

la troisième édition du Prix Manga Ailé.

Médiathèque Valery-Larbaud 106-110 rue du Maréchal Lyautey Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 58 42 50 mediatheque@ville-vichy.fr

English :

From September 30 to December 6, 2025, the

vichy’s Valery Larbaud media library is organizing

the third edition of the Prix Manga Ailé.

German :

Vom 30. September bis zum 6. Dezember 2025 veranstaltet die

mediathek Valery Larbaud in Vichy organisiert

die dritte Ausgabe des Prix Manga Ailé.

Italiano :

Dal 30 settembre al 6 dicembre 2025, la Mediateca Valery Larbaud di

mediateca Valery Larbaud di Vichy organizzerà

la terza edizione del Prix Manga Ailé.

Espanol :

Del 30 de septiembre al 6 de diciembre de 2025, la

mediateca Valery Larbaud de Vichy organiza

la tercera edición del Premio Manga Ailé.

