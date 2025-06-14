Programme Estival Fête du Livre 2025 – Ludres 14 juin 2025 14:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Programme Estival Fête du Livre 2025 Parc Sainte-Thérèse Ludres Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-14 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-14 19:00:00

2025-06-14

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Fête de clôture du rallye lecture débuté en avril pour les jeunes de 5 à 13 ans. Tout l’après-midi, ils investiront le parc pour résoudre des énigmes finales dans une ambiance ludique et festive.Tout public

Parc Sainte-Thérèse

Ludres 54710 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

Closing party for the reading rally started in April for youngsters aged 5 to 13. All afternoon, they will take over the park to solve the final riddles in a fun and festive atmosphere.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Abschlussfest der im April begonnenen Leserallye für Jugendliche von 5 bis 13 Jahren. Den ganzen Nachmittag lang werden sie den Park erobern, um in einer spielerischen und festlichen Atmosphäre die letzten Rätsel zu lösen.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Festa di chiusura del raduno di lettura iniziato ad aprile per i giovani dai 5 ai 13 anni. Per tutto il pomeriggio, si impadroniranno del parco per risolvere gli indovinelli finali in un’atmosfera divertente e festosa.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Fiesta de clausura del rally de lectura iniciado en abril para jóvenes de 5 a 13 años. Durante toda la tarde, tomarán el parque para resolver los últimos enigmas en un ambiente lúdico y festivo.

