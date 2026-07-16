UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Fonds-Saint-Denis

[Programme] FÊTE DES CUINIERS DE LA MARTINIQUE  » LA SAINT-LAURENT », Fonds-Saint-Denis, Fonds-Saint-Denis

dimanche 9 août 2026 · Fonds-Saint-Denis

[Programme] FÊTE DES CUINIERS DE LA MARTINIQUE  » LA SAINT-LAURENT », Fonds-Saint-Denis, Fonds-Saint-Denis

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 9 août 2026
Fin
lundi 10 août 2026
Lieu
Fonds-Saint-Denis
Adresse
Fonds-Saint-Denis
Ville
97250 Fonds-Saint-Denis
Tarif
Réservation obligatoire avant le 02 Août 2026 / Tarif : 60€ unique /pers

[Programme] FÊTE DES CUINIERS DE LA MARTINIQUE  » LA SAINT-LAURENT » Dimanche 9 août, 10h00 Fonds-Saint-Denis

Réservation obligatoire avant le 02 Août 2026 / Tarif : 60€ unique /pers

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-10T05:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-08-09T16:00:00+02:00 – 2026-08-10T05:59:00+02:00

Fonds-Saint-Denis Fonds-Saint-Denis Fonds-Saint-Denis 97250 Martinique [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 0696 24 25 11 »}]
Un moment de partage, de tradition et de gastronomie Martiniquaise