Projection À bout de souffle Châteauroux
Projection À bout de souffle Châteauroux mardi 21 octobre 2025.
Projection À bout de souffle
4 Rue Albert 1er Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : 8.5 – 8.5 – EUR
8.5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2025-10-21
fin : 2025-10-21
Date(s) :
2025-10-21
Le cinéma Apollo vous une séance unique du film À bout de souffle
En écho au film Nouvelle vague de Richard Linklater.
France | 1960 | 1h30
De Jean-Luc Godard
Avec Jean Seberg, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Daniel Boulanger 8.5 .
4 Rue Albert 1er Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 60 18 34
