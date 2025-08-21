Projection Auprès de la ma bouse Châteauroux

Projection Auprès de la ma bouse Châteauroux jeudi 21 août 2025.

Indre

Projection Auprès de la ma bouse 63 Avenue Marcel Lemoine Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-21 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-21

Date(s) :

2025-08-21

Deux petites filles s’échappent d’un pique-nique familial en montagne et s’arrêtent devant un îlot de vie la bouse. Ici, les insectes grouillent, mangent, s’accouplent, pondent, se font manger par d’autres…

Avec elles, nous découvrirons la fascination qu’exerce la bouse sur les hommes ainsi que les dangers qui les menacent.

Projection animée par Clotilde Moreau. .

63 Avenue Marcel Lemoine

Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 22 60 20 animations@indrenature.net

English :

Two little girls escape from a family picnic in the mountains and stop in front of an island of life: dung. Here, insects swarm, eat, mate, lay eggs and are eaten by others…

German :

Zwei kleine Mädchen fliehen von einem Familienpicknick in den Bergen und bleiben vor einer Insel des Lebens stehen: dem Misthaufen. Hier wimmelt es von Insekten, die fressen, sich paaren, Eier legen, von anderen gefressen werden…

Italiano :

Due bambine scappano da un picnic di famiglia in montagna e si fermano davanti a un’isola di vita: lo sterco. Qui gli insetti sciamano, mangiano, si accoppiano, depongono uova e vengono mangiati da altri…

Espanol :

Dos niñas se escapan de un picnic familiar en la montaña y se detienen frente a una isla de vida: el estiércol. Aquí, los insectos pululan, comen, se aparean, ponen huevos y son comidos por otros…

